DAP celebrates Republic Day across J&K

Jammu: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) today celebrated the Republic Day and hoisted the National flag at all district headquarters.
According to a press note, party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad Unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Delhi. The main function was held at Jammu where General Secretary DAP RS Chib hoisted the National flag.
In Srinagar, party headquarters the flag was hoisted by Zonal President Bilal Peer. The party leadership visited the Suchetgarh Border in RS Pora and exchanged sweets with the BSF Jawans to celebrate the Republic day. On the occasion, Chib said that these occasions are uniting the people of the country who exchange greetings.
He said such occasions have come up as cultural festivals where not only the heroes of the country are remembered who paid with their lives for it but people also celebrate these occasions as festivals.
Chib said India is growing as a country of soft power which has its roots in diversity and tolerance.
He said the DAP salutes all those soldiers’ standing tall at our borders to protect the country from enemies and allow us to sleep peacefully.
He said that DAP has hoisted the National flag at all district headquarters.