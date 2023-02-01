DAP demands written order

Jammu: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Wednesday continued the protests against the land eviction order and hundreds of its workers hit the streets in Batote, a press note said.
The party workers and leaders sought the written order by LG administration mentioning that no poor shall be touched and houses demolished by the authorities.
“While the government on one side gives verbal assurances that no poor shall be touched, on the other hand the authorities are demolishing properties of poor and needy people,” Vice Chairman G M Saroori said.
He said the government shall clear the confusion and give a written order to all district authorities, directing them not to touch properties of the poor, especially shops and homes.