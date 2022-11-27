DAP holds convention

Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) senior leader and former MLA Devsar Mohammad Amin bhat today addressed Party delegates at Lammer and Gundipora in South Kashmirs Kulgam District.
According to a press note, he stressed on party leaders to work in tandem towards making the party stronger at grassroot level. Bhat also asked the newly appointed Constituency Committee members to visit each Villages and blocks and seek the feedback from the workers for the formation of Constituency and block level committees. “There are conspiracies being hatched against the DAP, but the Party is enough capable to defeat these designs,” he said.
He urged Party leaders and workers to make a pledge not to compromise on the interests of the Party and strengthen it at grassroots. “Our party is duty bound to fight for all sections of people and ensure justice prevails at large where all are benefited.”
Interacting with the Workers who had come from Devsar constituency, bhat gave a patient hearing to the workers concerns.