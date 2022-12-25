DAP is an alternative force to ensure peace, development in J&K: Azad

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that if his party is voted to power in assembly polls he will ensure that every person living in Jammu and Kashmir feels safe .

According to a press note, he expressed concern over the growing insecurity among the locals of Kashmir in general and minority Kashmir pandits in particular given the recent target killings by terrorists in the last several years which forced minority people to flee.

“We need an era of development in Jammu and Kashmir that provides equal economic opportunities to all. Jobs need to be created, infrastructure required to be built at par with the modern standards. That is how an all-round development takes place,” he told hundreds of workers at party headquarters.