Darakhshan addresses public rally at Langate

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today addressed a public rally of Bhartiya Janata Party at Langate in North Kashmir. According to a press note the rally was attended by a huge gathering from the area. Local BJP leader and Vice President of Langate Municipal Committee Jameel Ahmad Rather was also present. Dr Andrabi was accorded a rousing welcome by the people when she reached the Langate Park at the site of the rally. In her address BJP National Executive Member and Waqf Board Chairperson said that after the implementation of Prime Minister's vision for J&K three years ago, peace, prosperity and development have become the key issues of our government. "Whole world has recognised the constitutional changes in J&K, but political exploiters are feeling acute pain and as a result they roam around making senseless statements. New changed J&K is in the process of peace, development and prosperity," said Andrabi.