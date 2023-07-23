Darakhshan presents Rashtriya Prerna Awards at Indore

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today presented Rashtriya Prerna Awards 2023 at Indore during a very colourful event, a press release said.

The event was held by India Book of Star Records in association with Rashtriya Vaikalpik Upchar Paddhati Parishad. Dr Andrabi participated in the event as the chief guest while as Member of Parliament from Indore Shankar Lalwani was also present.

Rajib Pal, the Director of the IBSA sketched the achievements of the awardees in the Vishwaguru Bharat National Debate held on the occasion. Awards were presented by Dr Andrabi to the people from different walks of life for their innovative and inspiring contribution. Speaking on the occasion she said that India has emerged as the global leader under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The talent of India has become the inspiration for all globally. Indian mind power has begun leading the world. The Prime Minister had infused new energy into the brilliant minds of India. Our innovative and scientific approach is being acknowledged throughout the world,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. She emphasised on the awardees to continue their unique work in their respective fields and also inspire others to go things differently so that they also join the vast contributors’ club of India. She applauded the efforts of the organisers for felicitating the talented people from different walks of life at National level.

“We all need to celebrate the talent of India at different levels. We have to strengthen the innovation culture in the country so that we are able to enhance the speed for achieving the status of a developed nation with the ability to lead the world towards common good and prosperity”, said Dr Andrabi.