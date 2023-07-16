Darakhshan presides over 3rd anniversary of Jazzbaat at Chandigarh

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today presided over the third anniversary of media platform Jazzbaat in Chandigarh.

According to a press release, she inaugurated the third anniversary event amid a musical bonanza where eminent artists performed. “Jazzbaat begun three years ago with J&K connections and established it's Media Head at Chandigarh. This platform earned immense success and is now ready to go National with 24x7 feed soon. Darakhshan presented Awards to the professionals attached with Jazzbaat for their exemplary contribution for making this initiative a digital success. Speaking to the audiences on the occasion Dr Andrabi said that media thrives only during peace times and when we all are celebrating the emergence of India as a power, we are also witnessing positivity in our print and electronic media fields like never before,” the press release said.

"Unlike earlier regimes, we don't believe in emergencies and curbs and conditions being imposed on media. We respect the freedom of speech of Media and also respect the duties pronounced by our constitution at the same time", said Andrabi.

While hailing the Jazzbaat team for their venture turned into an inspiring success story, she said that the very conducive environment created by” our government is encouraging our enterprising youth to start new innovative platforms which are providing job opportunities to the talented youth and also providing them me and to exhibit their talent.” "India is now a country of boundless opportunities and the youth are facilitated to take lead in becoming leaders of the future of India & the future of the whole of humanity. Our visionary youth are now revolutionising our media spectrums to become the global leaders in this field of truthful expression too", said Darakhshan.