DC Srinagar holds interaction with representatives of various political parties

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar today convened a meeting with representatives of different Political Parties of Srinagar District here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, the DC/DEO discussed threadbare the draft proposal for change of as many as 30 Municipal/Urban Local Body (ULB) Polling Station locations in the District.

On the occasion, the DC/DEO briefed in the meeting about the detailed reasons for change of all 30 Municipal Polling Station locations and draft proposal regarding proposed new locations.