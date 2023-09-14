DC Srinagar holds interaction with representatives of various political parties

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar today convened a meeting with representatives of different Political Parties of Srinagar District here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.
At the outset, the DC/DEO discussed threadbare the draft proposal for change of as many as 30 Municipal/Urban Local Body (ULB) Polling Station locations in the District.
On the occasion, the DC/DEO briefed in the meeting about the detailed reasons for change of all 30 Municipal Polling Station locations and draft proposal regarding proposed new locations.
It was informed that change of location of said polling stations has arisen due to several reasons like existing location/building has been converted into commercial setup/closed/upgraded etc.
The DC/DEO said the proposed new 30 location of the said polling stations are centrally located and having all assured minimum facilities for the convenience of the voters.
After having detailed discussion, the DC/DEO asked the representatives of the political parties to submit their comments, suggestions and objections regarding proposed changes in polling station locations by or before September 18.
During the meeting, it was given out that as many as 870 polling stations spread across 74 Electoral Wards have been set up for successful conduct of forthcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Polls within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation as and when announced.