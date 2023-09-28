DC Srinagar holds meeting with representatives of political parties

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar today convened a meeting with the representatives of different Political Parties of Srinagar District here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

At the outset, the meeting discussed threadbare the Rationalisation of Polling Stations including creation, renaming or relocating Polling Booth locations recommended by District Election Authority in view of upcoming Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls.

Other than Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), the change of polling stations locations was also proposed by various political parties and other stakeholders in the District.

On the occasion, the DC/DEO briefed the meeting about the detailed reasons for change/relocation of 37 locations comprising 83 Polling Stations and recommendations made by concerned EROs for new locations.

It was informed that change of location of said polling stations has arisen due to several reasons like existing location/building being private structure has been converted into commercial setup/closed/upgraded etc.

The DC/DEO said the proposed/recommended new 37 locations of the said polling stations are easily accessible to voters and have all assured minimum facilities for the convenience of the voters.

After having detailed discussion, the DC/DEO assured the representatives of the political parties that all their submitted proposals have been thoroughly examined on the ground by the concerned EROs.

The DEO also asked the representatives of the political parties to identify and furnish their list of Booth Level Agents for all the respective polling areas at the earliest.