DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF BEGUM AKBAR JEHAN | Sagar reviews arrangements for commemorative function

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar reviewed arrangements for the upcoming 23rd death anniversary of Madr-e-Meharban, Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah to be observed on July 11, a press release said.

District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, Women’s wing President Shameema Firdous, in charge constituencies of district Srinagar attended the meet.

Main commemorative function to be held at Quaid Mazar, Naseem Bagh Hazratbal, where party functionaries will offer glowing floral tributes and fateha at the final resting place of Madar-e-Meharban. Similar commemorative functions will be held at provincial headquarter Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan Jammu and the party's district headquarters across J&K, the press release added.