Death of 4 of a family in Kishtwar | Farooq, Omar, Azad anguished over loss of lives

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound grief over the tragic death of four members of a tribal nomadic family in a mishap in Kishtwar district as a result of a massive pine tree falling on their tent.

In their condolence message, they expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families, seeking all possible assistance for the next of kin of the deceased.

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed condolence over the loss of lives of four members of Bakerwal family after a tree fell on their tent in Kishtwar area.