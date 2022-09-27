Declaring holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary a welcome step: G A Mir

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir on Tuesday said that declaring holiday on Maharaj Hari Singh’s birth and death anniversaries was a welcome step and a gesture of respecting the aspirations of the people.

In a statement, he said that BJP government cannot escape the responsibility of disrespecting Maharaj Hari Singh’s desires, decisions and laws passed by him in the interest of J&K citizens.

State subject laws and Special Status granted to erstwhile J&K State should also be restored as that will be the real and great tribute to Maharaj Hari Singh.