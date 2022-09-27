Declaring holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary a welcome step: G A Mir

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir on Tuesday said that declaring holiday on Maharaj Hari Singh’s birth and death anniversaries was a welcome step and a gesture of respecting the aspirations of the people.
In a statement, he said that BJP government cannot escape the responsibility of disrespecting Maharaj Hari Singh’s desires, decisions and laws passed by him in the interest of J&K citizens.
State subject laws and Special Status granted to erstwhile J&K State should also be restored as that will be the real and great tribute to Maharaj Hari Singh.
Mir said Congress Party hails the decision of the government declaring holiday on Maharaj’s birth and death anniversaries and said the long pending demand of Dogras’ have been fulfilled, at the sametime, Mir expressed surprise over the hypocrisy exhibited by the BJP Govt on State Subject laws granted to J&K under Art-35 A by the Maharaj Hari Singh.
Mir said Maharaja granted State Subject laws to people of J&K long before Independence thereby ensuring protection to their land, jobs and other resources.
Similarly, at the time of signing the instrument of accession the Ruler ensured special status which was granted to erstwhile princely state comprising, J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, PoK by the Indian Parliament, but sadly all these securities and privileges were withdrawn by the BJP Govt unilaterally to full fill their political agenda.