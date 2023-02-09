Dedicated, constant efforts of BJP being recognised: Ashok Koul

Jammu: J&K BJP General secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that the dedicated and constant efforts of BJP are being recognised by section of society.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. Various political and social personalities with supporters joined BJP.
Senior political leaders from NC, PDP and other social personalities with their supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of senior party leaders at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ashok Koul, while welcoming the new entrants said that today, the time has come when every common and prominent member of society is recognising the dedicated and constant efforts of BJP and its activists in strengthening the Nation.
He said that every activist of the party works with the principle of “Nation First” in mind and the worthy Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself established the highest benchmark of serving society and Nation selflessly.
Ashok Koul further said that these new entrants are the established leaders who have enough experience of dedicated public life. He expressed his belief that their services will further extend the base of the party into the society.