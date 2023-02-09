Dedicated, constant efforts of BJP being recognised: Ashok Koul

Jammu: J&K BJP General secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that the dedicated and constant efforts of BJP are being recognised by section of society.

According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. Various political and social personalities with supporters joined BJP.

Senior political leaders from NC, PDP and other social personalities with their supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of senior party leaders at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.