Delegation calls on Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: A delegation from Boatman Colony, Bemina called on Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari at party office here.

According to a press note, the delegation was led by Party District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, as there are long overdue issues that need immediate attention.

They discussed their matters and the issues that concern them as they are facing inconvenience due to the same and are pending since the earlier political regimes did not pay any heed to the developmental work due to which the issue is underlying.

They highlighted issues are improper drainage system, inadequate supply of electricity, macdamisation of roads and others.