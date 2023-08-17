Delegation meets Altaf Bukhari to discuss youth issues

Srinagar: A team led by Provincial President Youth Wing Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Khalid Rathore on Thursday met Party Chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari to discuss various issues related to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, the team members appraised the Party Chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari about the various impending issues related to youth.

During the meeting, it was decided to take certain measures at the party level in order to highlight some pressing issues related to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

Party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir was also present on the occasion.