Jammu: A delegation of senior Political Leaders called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The delegation comprised of former Ministers, ex-Legislators and politicians including Sham Lal Sharma, Sat Sharma, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Vibodh Gupta, Sunil Sethi, and Advocate Abhinav Sharma highlighted various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.