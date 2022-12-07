Delhi peoples taught BJP a lesson: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party today said that people of Delhi have taught BJP a lesson for its misgovernance, corruption and mishandling of affairs in Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In a statement the party said that Aam Aadmi Party has demolished the bastion of BJP with an easy win and taking the majority with BJP has seen exit door after sixteen years of rule.

The result of MCD polls of Delhi has been announced on Wednesday with registering an easy win and taking majority single handedly crossing the mark for majority.

AAP has registered it’s win even after BJP used all possible campaign forces to woo the voters of Delhi who however have shown exit doors to BJP which was already facing challenges due to misgovernance, nepotism, corruption and mishandling of affairs especially in terms of garbage issue, the statement said.