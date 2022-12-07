Delhi peoples taught BJP a lesson: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party today said that people of Delhi have taught BJP a lesson for its misgovernance, corruption and mishandling of affairs in Delhi Municipal Corporation.
In a statement the party said that Aam Aadmi Party has demolished the bastion of BJP with an easy win and taking the majority with BJP has seen exit door after sixteen years of rule.
The result of MCD polls of Delhi has been announced on Wednesday with registering an easy win and taking majority single handedly crossing the mark for majority.
AAP has registered it’s win even after BJP used all possible campaign forces to woo the voters of Delhi who however have shown exit doors to BJP which was already facing challenges due to misgovernance, nepotism, corruption and mishandling of affairs especially in terms of garbage issue, the statement said.
A number of star campaigners including Chief Ministers of different states and union ministers were pushed into campaign by BJP to woo voters and to continue its sixteen years rule but have to face defeat.
MCD polls have witnessed a tough battle where BJP was seen relying on national issues for its campaign which was an attempt to hide its failure of sixteen years of rule with issue of garbage mountains in Delhi was on top of list but BJP made all possible attempts to divert the attention of voters which however failed and people have voted for AAP to end their miseries in MCD.
Aam Aadmi Party on the other hand talked of issues concerning MCD with main one was of garbage mountains which have erupted due to failure of BJP and has made life of Delhiites troublesome.
Meanwhile, AAP’s win in polls made party cadre jubilant in Jammu and Kashmir who termed it as a win of party’s performance and choice of people to elect their own Government.
A celebration programme was also organised in party’s Jammu office in which senior leaders including TS Tony, OP Khajuria, Namrata Sharma, Gagan Partap Singh, Pratap Jamwal and others were present.
Addressing media persons, TS Tony said that MCD win is not only a win in an election but is a win of public which was left helpless by BJP due to misgovernance and corruption.
He said that people are now backing Aam Aadmi Party as it is the only choice for a public accountable Government.
OP Khajuria stated that MCD poll victory is a clear indication of changing trend of politics as people are electing public friendly government and which is different to BJP setup which treats people just as a voter and than pay no concern towards plight of masses.
“ This victory will be replicated in J&K also as people are ready to teach BJP a lesson for pushing J&K in chaos and for this reason only BJP is delaying assembly polls.” Khajuria said.