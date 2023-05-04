Democratic setup important for inclusive development, prosperity: G A Mir

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that the democratic setup is important for inclusive development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, Mir was interacting with various local delegations during his public outreach programme at Panchayat Halqas Hiller Arhama, Bhaie, Lisser Chawalgam, Voi Bemdora, Ratherpora and main Sagam in Doru Segment of South Kashmir. He expressed dismay over the multiple issues confronting common people.

He held series of party workers’ meetings in which threadbare discussions were held over the multiple issues concerning people at grass roots in absence of the elected government.

Mir urged the party cadres to vigorously highlight and take up the peoples issues particularly shortage of electricity, poor and sub-standard supply of ration, lack of development, unprecedented price hike and extreme joblessness with the administration and seek resolution.