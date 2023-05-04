Democratic setup important for inclusive development, prosperity: G A Mir

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader G A Mir today said that the democratic setup is important for inclusive development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, Mir was interacting with various local delegations during his public outreach programme at Panchayat Halqas Hiller Arhama, Bhaie, Lisser Chawalgam, Voi Bemdora, Ratherpora and main Sagam in Doru Segment of South Kashmir. He expressed dismay over the multiple issues confronting common people.
He held series of party workers’ meetings in which threadbare discussions were held over the multiple issues concerning people at grass roots in absence of the elected government.
Mir urged the party cadres to vigorously highlight and take up the peoples issues particularly shortage of electricity, poor and sub-standard supply of ration, lack of development, unprecedented price hike and extreme joblessness with the administration and seek resolution.
Congress leader said that both centre and J&K Administration has failed people on all counts, besides abandoning them of their democratic rights aiming to hide failures and the betrayal it (BJP) has done to people J&K after promising restoration of statehood and elections in J&K in the Parliament, which has not happened so far. He alleged that centre doesnot want that J&K people elect their own governmnt for the reasons known to it .
He said Congress party will continue to raise voice against BJP’s betrayal and deceitful policies towards J&K and it will never compromise on people’s rights and issues.