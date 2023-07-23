Devastation caused by incessant rains in Pogal-Maligam | Provide financial assistance to sufferers: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and District President, Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday expressed concern over losses caused to infrastructure, private property and the crops due to recent incessant rains in Banihal and its peripheral areas particularly in Pogal , Kunda, Maligam ,Gohala, Paristan and other areas.

He sought immediate survey of the damages so that the affected people are compensated, a press release said.

The entire district of Ramban in general and Banihal assembly constituency in particular was hit by the incessant rains, causing enormous sufferings to the people during the last two days ,Shaheen said in a statement. He added that the rain has caused a complete devastation to the standing maize crops besides damage to various houses and nallah bridges resulting in huge loss and inconvenience to the people in the entire Ramban district particularly in Banihal constituency.

Shaheen expressed solidarity with the rain affected families, who have suffered losses to their property and crops have emphasised on the concerned governmental agencies to provide financial assistance to the sufferers.

The District President also sought immediate restoration of infrastructure, especially the road-network, saying the mobility of the people belonging to peripheral areas has got hugely affected.

He said most of the major roads have been blocked due to land and mud sliding caused by heavy rains and has multiplied people's problems living in these areas. The affected roads in District Ramban particularly in Banihal include Banihal-Mangit road, Makerkot-Pogal -Panchal-Allinbas road, Ukharhal -Senabatti road, and Harog to Sumar -Bajmasta-Varnhal road.