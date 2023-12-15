Development DPAP’s core agenda: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, Dec 15: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that development is his party’s core agenda.

According to a press release, he was addressing a party function here. Scores of young lawyers and social activists from Jammu joined DPAP in presence of Azad at the fuction.

“DPAP is committed to development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and those joining us strongly believe in our party agenda,” Azad said. He added that DPAP’s agenda is attracting youth from diverse sections of society and that it suggests that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir is craving for a change. Those who joined the party include advocates, Gursimran Walia, Abhaya, and Pooja besides Deevan Raj, Vipin Rathore, Chain Singh Manhas. They resolved to carry the agenda of development forward for peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

“My commitment to people is to ensure equitable development of the Union Territory where all regions, religions and sections of society are treated at par with each other,” Azad said. He said J&K requires a massive economical and developmental douses. “We are lacking in infrastructural development. We need to build roads, schools, colleges, hospitals at a large scale which will help us to improve our economy and offer job opportunities to our youth,” the former Chief Minister said.

He promised that once his party comes to power, he will restart work in triple shifts and ensure Jammu and Kashmir is one of the top developed UT’s of the country. He said development is the core agenda of party. “ I advise you to focus on issues of public and development of the UT. This is our core agenda,” he advised the lawyers. Among others who were present on the occasion were senior leaders G M Saroori, R S Chib, Abdul Majid Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ch Haroon Khatana, Salman Nizami, Ch Gharu Ram, P R Manhas, Dr Tariq Azad, Adv Masood Choudhary, and Shakeel Singh Bhagat.