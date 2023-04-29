Development of J&K top priority of Modi govt: BJP

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma today said that the priority of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government is to develop Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was speaking after listening to public grievances at BJP office in Jammu.

Sharma highlighted the commitment and the priority of Modi government to develop the Jammu and Kashmir on most modern lines. He said that while the Union Government has taken effective steps to curb terrorism in the border regions, it has equally focused on to develop the region.

“BJP leaders have taken this commitment of Narendra Modi government to the ground level and are continuously dedicating them to remain in contact with the masses for their contentment and progress. Through the medium of these grievance camps, BJP leaders are able to listen to the issues of the public,” he said.