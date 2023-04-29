Development of J&K top priority of Modi govt: BJP

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma today said that the priority of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government is to develop Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was speaking after listening to public grievances at BJP office in Jammu.
Sharma highlighted the commitment and the priority of Modi government to develop the Jammu and Kashmir on most modern lines. He said that while the Union Government has taken effective steps to curb terrorism in the border regions, it has equally focused on to develop the region.
“BJP leaders have taken this commitment of Narendra Modi government to the ground level and are continuously dedicating them to remain in contact with the masses for their contentment and progress. Through the medium of these grievance camps, BJP leaders are able to listen to the issues of the public,” he said.
Another BJP leader, Girdhari Lal Raina, said that the BJP has ensured the easy accessibility of the public to the appropriate platform for the redressal of their genuine issues. He said that the BJP leaders try to give solutions to the maximum issues presented on the spot.
During the camp, individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir reached the Trikuta Nagar office to meet senior BJP leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought intervention from the party leader to get their problems solved, the press release said.
“Various deputations and individuals presented their woes before the BJP leader and sought his intervention in the matters concerned. Main issues were linked to the departments like PHE, PDD, PWD, revenue, etc,” the press release added.