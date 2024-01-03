Developmental scenario deplorable: Sadhotra

Jammu, Jan 3: Senior National Conference leader and party Additional General Secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said that the development works started during his party governance in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been brought to a standstill under the incumbent government.

“ Moreover the overall developmental scenario existing today is hopeless and highly deplorable,” he added. According to a press note Sadhotra was addressing a meeting of NC functionaries of District Udhampur Urban here.

The meeting began with the NC District President Udhampur Urban Sunil Verma apprising the senior functionaries of party about the problems being faced by people of the area and failure of the authorities to address the same despite approaching them repeatedly.

Sadhotra said that the Union Territory Administration has been clamoring a lot about its industrial policy bringing a paradigm transformation in industrial sector thus giving a push to economy and employment to just create a false narrative. However, the fact remains that majority of industries in J&K especially in Udhampur are at the verge of closure, while many industries stand already closed. He said that the road project from Ramnagar to Basantgarh continues to be in doldrums with its completion nowhere in sight.

The NC leader added that the incumbent administration is not serious even about the health of the people which is evident from the fact that the Health Centres are running without doctors especially in rural and far flung areas. Likewise the condition of ration supplies and electricity is also worst, he said and asserted that the incumbent government in J&K exemplifies the worst form of governance leaving the people to the mercy of God.