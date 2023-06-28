Devinder Singh Kaluria calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: . Devinder Singh Kaluria, Chairman, General Zorawar Singh Memorial Education and Charitable Trust (GZSMECT) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.

The Chairman, GZSMECT accompanied by Smt. Sushma Jamwal, Trustee, Diksha Kaluria, General Secretary and Ms Riya Kaluria, Treasurer apprised the Lt Governor on the working of the Trust.The delegation expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the protection, renovation, conservation and preservation of heritage building, Vijaypur Palace of General Zorawar Singh at Reasi for which the work order has already been issued.