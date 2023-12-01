DGP’s grievance redressal programme in Srinagar postposed

Jammu, Dec 1: Director General of Police R R Swain’s grievance redressal programme, scheduled to be held at Police Headquarters, Srinagar tomorrow has been postponed, due to his sudden yet pressing official engagements.

“In view of a few unforeseen and unavoidable official engagements, the grievance redressal programme scheduled to be held on December 2, 2023 at Police Headquarters, Srinagar, is hereby postponed. The next date of this grievance redressal meeting at PHQ Srinagar will be communicated separately,” read a notice issued by the Police Media Centre, PHQ J&K.

“This information is being shared so that the people who desire to meet DGP, J&K R R Swain at Srinagar tomorrow do not face any inconvenience,” the notice further read.

Police Media Centre, PHQ J&K, through its notice, however, asked the people to first approach junior police units to get their grievances redressed before reaching out to the DGP. It also reiterated that the grievance redressal programme was not meant for SPOs’ recruitment or raising transfer issues.

“People are once again requested that before meeting the DGP, J&K they should ideally have exhausted the option of approaching junior police units who are responsible for redressing grievances. Further, people are once again informed that this initiative is not aimed for recruitment of SPOs and transfers,” the notice read.