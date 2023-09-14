Dialogue only solution to resolve Indo-Pak disputes: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that dialogue was the only solution to resolve the dispute between India and Pakistan.
Talking to media persons during his visit to the residence of the DSP Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat who laid down his life in the line of duty in Kokernag encounter on Wednesday, Abdullah said that the killing of a Colonel, a Major and a DySP was a shock for both their families as well as the entire country.
"You have seen that the Colonel, the Major, and the DSP have all sacrificed their lives. This is a battle between life and death, and there is no doubt that this destruction has been ongoing for a long time. I do not see any end to it,” Abdullah said.
He said that even today, in areas like Rajouri and other places, encounters were happening, and encounters happen every day.
"But the government keeps proclaiming that terrorism has ended. But has terrorism really ended? It will not end until a path to peace is found because peace does not come from battles but from dialogue," he said.
Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, he said Ukraine was in ruins and no way seems to be emerging there either.
"There should be a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine," he said.
Referring to India and Pakistan, Abdullah said that dialogue was necessary for both nations because ever since India became independent, this conflict had been there, and finding a solution was essential.
"Continuous encounters are enough to indicate whether terrorism has decreased or not. They (the government) are making a fool out of someone by claiming that terrorism has ended," he said.
About the statement that terrorists were coming from different routes, he said, "I am not working with any intelligence group, so I cannot answer where they are coming from, but they are coming, and they are trained. I am afraid they might not be coming from another country," he said without naming Afghanistan. "We have to face this every day and our officers and soldiers are killed."
About the BJP government's plan to take POK, he said let them go ahead with their plan if they think it could resolve the issue.
"But let me tell you, unless talks are held, such incidents (encounters and killings) will continue. We are foolish if we believe that all of this will stop. Both countries should set aside their egos and come to the table for talks," he said.
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz while referring to the Kokernag encounter said that the blood of innocent people was being spilled in Kashmir.
"These were high-ranking officials, but they were innocent. The Centre should learn a lesson from such incidents that the situation in Kashmir has not returned to normal, and there is propaganda that it has," Soz said during his visit to the fallen officer’s residence in Humhama to offer condolences to the family.
"They (Centre) should come here and see how people are suffering," he said.
Soz said that these slain officers do not know why they were being killed while the person who kills them does not even know why because they have been handed a gun.
"Let's pray for peace. Pakistan should understand why it is doing this. We all want India and Pakistan to become friends, but the path of friendship is not being paved. It requires serious effort," he said.
Soz said that India being a big nation should take the initiative and say that Pakistan is our neighbour, and Pakistanis should live with us in peace.
"The door of dialogue should be opened to eliminate all doubts in society. Until that happens, we will continue to lose our loved ones," he said.