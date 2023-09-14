Dialogue only solution to resolve Indo-Pak disputes: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that dialogue was the only solution to resolve the dispute between India and Pakistan.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the residence of the DSP Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat who laid down his life in the line of duty in Kokernag encounter on Wednesday, Abdullah said that the killing of a Colonel, a Major and a DySP was a shock for both their families as well as the entire country.

"You have seen that the Colonel, the Major, and the DSP have all sacrificed their lives. This is a battle between life and death, and there is no doubt that this destruction has been ongoing for a long time. I do not see any end to it,” Abdullah said.