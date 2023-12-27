Dialogue only way forward to resolve lingering issue : Dr Farooq

Srinagar, Dec 27 : National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the lingering issue.

He also asked the Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh to take concrete steps to ensure culprits behind the civilian killings in Poonch are brought to justice. He said this in his response to the questions asked by media persons on the side-lines of his visit to Frisal Kulgam, a press release issued by NC said.

Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Sherpura, Firsal Kulgam to enquire about the health of ailing party veteran Habibullah Wani. He was accompanied by senior party leaders Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larm and Peerzada Faroz Ahmad.

“Dialogue is the only way forward to resolve lingering issues. If a conducive atmosphere for a dialogue is not worked out between India and Pakistan, the day is not far when J&K will become like Gaza, and people will suffer like in Palestine,” he said.

Reiterating the stand taken by the Prime Minister on the inevitability of dialogue in the present times, Dr Farooq said, “Even PM Modi ji had said that war is not an option. So today, if voices of dialogue come from Pakistan, why are we not responding to them? Even late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had also said that friends can be changed but not neighbours.”

He further said that those making tall claims regarding the end of militancy did not know that it would not end till a conducive environment for talks is not made.