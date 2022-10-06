Discharge dedicated services in poll-bound HP: Koul to J&K BJP leaders

Jammu: J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Thursday exhorted the party leaders from Union Territory (J&K) to discharge their dedicated services in poll bound state of Himachal Pradesh.

Koul accompanied by party's All Morchas incharge Munish Sharma who is also “Himachal election Pravasi Prabhari” was addressing the meeting at the party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

To support and extend help in the further strengthening of organizational structure just before the neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh faces assembly elections, dozens of BJP leaders are camping in different areas of the state to discharge their services.