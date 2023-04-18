Division, division, division for 70 years: BJP chief Nadda takes on Congress

Dharwad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the Congress saying that the party that divided the country for seven decades is now itself divided.

Nadda’s stinging remarks came while interacting with intellectuals at BVB Engineering College Auditorium, Vidhya Nagar, in the city. Highlighting the contrast with the grand old party, Nadda said the BJP instead is unity in diversity.

“In the 70 years of Congress (rule) there was division, division, division and only division. Divide society as much as you can-- north-south, language, caste, creed, religion. The fact is, by dividing and dividing, they themselves are divided now. BJP is unity in diversity,” Nadda said.

He said that the BJP respects regional sentiments but at the same time, national aspiration is always taken into consideration.

Sharpening his attacks further, he said that Congress, which was ruling in southern States, has been wiped out now.