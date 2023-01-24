Don't have hatred against anyone: Rahul Gandhi

Jammu: Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday stated that his heart was “not full of hatred against anybody” and his Yatra, had been “all about love and affection.”

He maintained that he could not understand how a Yatra which was “bringing people of India together” could harm her (India's) interests. In fact it was the ideology of BJP and RSS, which was defaming the nation by spreading hatred and violence, he alleged.

In a special presser at Jhajjar Kotli before moving to Yatra's last leg in Srinagar, Rahul was responding to a query about the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement. Singh had accused Rahul of spreading hatred across India through his diatribes during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and thus defaming the country even abroad just out of his hatred and vengeance against the Prime Minister and BJP.