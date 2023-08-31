‘Don’t rub salt on our wounds’

Jammu: Former MLC & J&K UT spokesperson of BJP Girdhari Lal Raina asked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to stop rubbing salt into the wounds of the Displaced Community.

The community has not forgotten the Divisive, disruptive and confrontational politics of PDP, its founder and Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed, who continues to use acrimonious narrative for narrow political gains; said the former MLC in a statement.

He said that the healing touch policy for terrorists and heating touch policy for the Displaced Community is still fresh in the memory of the Displaced Community. No amount of white washing can erase these bitter recollections, stressed G L Raina.