DPAP aims at inclusive, progressive J&K: Azad

Srinagar: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that his politics is based on inclusiveness, development and peace.

Speaking at a public meeting at Eidgah in Srinagar, he said that unlike other parties who try to divide people for political gains, he aims to develop Jammu and Kashmir inclusively where every person irrespective of religion, caste and creed feels politically and socially empowered. “I had never thought that after leaving Congress, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will receive me with this kind of warmth and love,” he said.

Azad said that after leaving Congress more and more people are joining his new party and believing in him.

“It gives me more responsibilities and challenges to meet the expectations of people. People feel dejected and disappointed with the present governing system,” he said. Azad said that those politicians who have no vision resort to communal and divisive politics, but he aims to build a better and progressive Jammu Kashmir where the future of youth is secure.