DPAP aims to work for progressive J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Bhaderwah: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that his party aims to work for a progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensure politics is free of religion and only issues pertaining to public interest are highlighted. He told his workers never indulge in politics that is divisive and stoke communal flares and divide the society. “ Our aim is to ensure we bring people together for peaceful and progressive Jammu and Kashmir. We cannot afford to indulge in politics of division since our party foundation is based on same principles,” he said while addressing a workers meeting at Bhaderwah.

Azad said politics cannot thrive or serve people which has a communal and divisive agenda. He added that Bhaderwah in particular and Chenab valley in general is known for its secular values and brotherhood. He said this brotherhood and Unity deserves an appreciation and people must retain it in all the times, come what may. He stressed for meetings and public outreach among his workers and directed them to hold corner meetings and explain the agenda of party to everyone.

“ We need to reach out to the people and explain them our party agenda. So that more and more people are ready to join our mission,” he said.