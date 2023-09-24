DPAP begins Municipal Election campaign

Srinagar: DPAP today kickstarted its Municipal election campaign from Ward 67-Tailbal of Hazratbal constituency.

A statement issued here said that the meeting was presided over by Mohammad Amin Bhat Provincial President Kashmir, Peer Bilal President Central Kashmir and Incharge Hazratbal Constituency also spoke on the occasion. While speaking on the occasion Bhat requested the people of Srinagar to vote and support DPAP headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad. He highlighted the contribution of Azad as CM and Union Health Minister. He assured the Srinagar will get special focus if the DPAP gets elected in the coming elections. Peer Bilal President Central Kashmir DPAP also spoke on the occasion and stressed for coordination and cooperation among the workers.