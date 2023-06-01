DPAP criticises administration for ‘ignoring ST community’

Kishtwar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Vice Chairman and former MLA Inderwal GM Saroori today criticised the administration for “ignoring ST community.”

According to a press note, he visited various far off areas in the Kishtwar and held meetings with common people. Saroori visited the people in remote areas and apprised them of the party agenda and asked them to place the suggestions to strengthen the party cadre in the nooks and corner of the district. “ I have visited these areas which have been left unattended and ignored by successive regimes. The people have suffered a lot due to poor or misgovernance in the district. So we need to listen them and ensure their issues are resolved on priority basis,” he said.

Saroori said that the party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has issued the directions for all the party leaders to reach them out at doorstep instead forcing them to run here and their to place their grievances.

He slammed the UT administration for not doing enough for the rights of ST community.

He alleged that the BJP government at centre and UT lacked commitment and only paid lip-service when it came to the welfare of ST community.