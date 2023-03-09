DPAP holds convention at Doda

Doda: In continuation of its programmes, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) held a day long convention and an interactive programme with its newly elected office bearers at Doda today.

According to a press note, during the programme, the party’s leadership stressed for strengthening the grassroots contact and reaching out to people with the message of party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The party leaders told the office bearers to strengthen the hands of the party chairman since they are his messengers on the ground. “You are the hands and eyes for the party chairman on ground.

You have a responsibility to strengthen his position on ground while reaching out with his message to the common people,” said GM Saroori, Vice Chairman.