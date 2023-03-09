DPAP holds convention at Doda

Doda: In continuation of its programmes, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) held a day long convention and an interactive programme with its newly elected office bearers at Doda today.
According to a press note, during the programme, the party’s leadership stressed for strengthening the grassroots contact and reaching out to people with the message of party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad.
The party leaders told the office bearers to strengthen the hands of the party chairman since they are his messengers on the ground. “You are the hands and eyes for the party chairman on ground.
You have a responsibility to strengthen his position on ground while reaching out with his message to the common people,” said GM Saroori, Vice Chairman.
General Secretary DPAP Abdul Majid Wani said that the party is holding the conventions across the nook and cranny of Union Territory to percolate the message of the party which believes in development, peace and harmony.
He said his party will sweep the entire Chenab region in polls whenever held since his party chairman and former chief minister has worked here tirelessly and people are thankful for that.
Among others who attended the convention were Provincial President Jugal Kishore Sharma, Working Committee Member Aslam Goni, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, Zonal President P.R.Manhas, Mehboob Mustafa State Secretary, Sharik Saroori Spokesperson, District President Doda Asif Gattu, Distt President Shabir Lone, Farooq Shikari Secretary, Pritam Kotwal Provincial GS, Amar Chand Provincial GS, Javid Azad, Randeep Bandhari and other Zonal and district office bearers.