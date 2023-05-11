‘DPAP reaches out to people in Ramban’

Ramban: In continuation of its public outreach programme, the leadership of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Thursday visited the various blocks of Ramban district including Rajgadh and Gandhri and met hundreds of people, a press release said.

The efforts are being made from the party leadership on the directions of chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad to build the direct contact with people and make them understand the party agenda.

“We will continue the programme across the length and breadth of the Union Territory. Our efforts are to establish the contact with people to listen them and their issues. We will also make them understand our party agenda and mission for the better and prosperous future of Jammu Kashmir,” said G M Saroori. Ghulam Nabi Azad who is personally focussing on the Chenab valley will address a massive gathering on May 23 in Ramban.