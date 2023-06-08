DPAP urges govt to continue subsidised ration for APL

Srinagar: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Thursday held a peaceful protest in Srinagar and marched towards the Divisional Commissioner office against the decision of government to stop subsidized ration to above poverty line category, a press release said.

The party termed the decision anti people and anti friendly and said no such decision imposed on the people of Jammu Kashmir would be acceptable.

“ Those who have decided to not supply ration to APL category should learn from the history how the scheme was launched from the time of Maharaja’s rule. They can not undo anything they want without understanding it’s repercussions on ground,” said Taj Mohiuddin, treasurer of DPAP. He said during the rule of Maharaja, shali stores were set up everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure food security to all since the UT is food deficit. He said the population of the UT has grown many folds since the times of Maharaja rule and the food production on the other side has drastically come down. “Under such circumstances, the government can not deprive people of food and it is the responsibility for every welfare state to ensure no one sleeps hungry,”he said.