Dr Andrabi leads mega cleanliness drives

It is pertinent to mention her that Waqf Board has initiated a mega cleanliness programme at all shrines of J&K from today. Similar drives were undertaken by the board at the shrines at Charar-e-Sharief and Pakherpora also. “Cleanliness is the very important part of the faith of an individual and such Swechheta Programmes help us make cleanliness our collective habit. Sufi shrines are the centres where inner cleansing of soul and mind happens but we ought to keep these shrines very clean and tidy in order to ensure a pious environment around," said Dr Andrabi on the sidelines of the drive.

She thanked the staff and the administration of Fire and Emergency Services and Srinagar Municipal Corporation for their help in the drive. "Without public support and cooperation we cannot do anything worthwhile & so we always believe in collective measures to enforce any significant change at ground level," said Waqf Chairperson. She said that no negligence on the part of any staffer in history her duties was acceptable and Waqf Board was committed to ensure the basic facilities & services to the people at all shrines.