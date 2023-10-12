Dr Andrabi pays obeisance at shrine in Qaimoh

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Qaimih in South Kashmir and paid obeisance at the shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA)

According to a press note, it was her first visit as Chairperson of Waqf Board there. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal Tehsildar of the area, senior district officers of various departments in addition to the officers of Waqf Board. Dr Andrabi took stock of the Urs celebrations and held a meeting with the administration for adequate arrangements for devotees visiting the shrine on annual Urs. She also held a meeting with the local delegations to know about the requisites at this very significant shrine of Kashmir. She ordered the Waqf Officers to formulate an upgradation proposal in coordination with the administration for the development of the shrine.