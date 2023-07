Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Bangus valley in Kupwara district.

According to a press release, she met some public delegations and listened to their issues and problems. "This paradise of virgin beauty has great tourism potential but we need to create required eco-friendly infrastructure and tourist-facilities there. I will soon present the report and my suggestions to the government," said Dr Darakhshan while talking to media persons after the visit.