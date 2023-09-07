Dr Darakhshan pays obeisance at Kabamarg, Khiram shrines

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited the Hazratbal in Kabamarg in South Kashmir and paid obeisance at the historic Dargah.

According to a press release, she laid the foundation stone of the Grand Mosque which will be constructed in the shrine Complex. Dr Andrabi took stock of the shrine management there and issued instructions for upgrading the cleanliness in the campus. "The construction of this mosque was in the proposals for years but today we are fortunate to lay the foundation stone of this grand structure. The project will be completed within the proposed time frame with the help of the people of the area," said Dr Andrabi while speaking to media after the foundation ceremony.

She held meetings with the local public delegations and the representatives of the administration. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi later visited the Aadar Sharief Khiram in Bijbehara and paid obeisance at the shrine. It is pertinent to remind that this historic shrine was taken over by Waqf Board last year after Dr Andrabi intervened when the Government notification issued years ago was implemented. “Public had raised issues of grave misappropriation of funds of the shrine by the earlier local management committe and an high power enquiry was immediately ordered. Now when on the findings of the Inquiry Committee, an FIR has been lodged and legal action against the accused has started, this visit of Waqf Chairperson acquires significance,” the press release said. Dr Andrabi took stock of the facilities and management and issued orders to upgrade facilities for pilgrimage in view of upcoming festival gatherings at the shrine. Dr Andrabi was accompanied by CEO of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and the Tehsildar of the Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin in addition to others.