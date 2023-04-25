Dr Farooq Abdullah calls for aggressive reach out campaign

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the challenges before the party requires functionaries and office bearers to work on multiple levels. “Everything has changed.

We as a vibrant political organisation have to adapt to the change. Organisational unity, uninterrupted communication with people and grass root level management are the major areas for the party to work upon at this moment. There is a great need to have intermittent reviews of party's working at district, Halqa and Zone level. Communication is the real weapon in politics. Our functionaries have to improvise aggressively on this front and utilize it in campaigns and reach out to all segments including fence sitters,” he said.

Dr Abdullah asked the party’s leaders and legislators to ensure they continue to be accessible to the people and work day and night to ameliorate the lives of their constituents.