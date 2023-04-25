Dr Farooq Abdullah calls for aggressive reach out campaign

Srinagar: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked party functionaries to take a lead in shouldering critical responsibilities to meet various challenges ahead with a sense of belongingness and commitment towards the party and the people.
According to a press note, he said this at a party function in Ganderbal. Vice President Omar Abdullah, Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmed, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, and other leaders were present.
Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the challenges before the party requires functionaries and office bearers to work on multiple levels. “Everything has changed.
We as a vibrant political organisation have to adapt to the change. Organisational unity, uninterrupted communication with people and grass root level management are the major areas for the party to work upon at this moment. There is a great need to have intermittent reviews of party's working at district, Halqa and Zone level. Communication is the real weapon in politics. Our functionaries have to improvise aggressively on this front and utilize it in campaigns and reach out to all segments including fence sitters,” he said.
Dr Abdullah asked the party’s leaders and legislators to ensure they continue to be accessible to the people and work day and night to ameliorate the lives of their constituents.