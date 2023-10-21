Dr Farooq Abdullah emphasises on moral education in schools

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday emphasised on the importance of moral education in the overall wellbeing of the children.

According to a press release, he was addressing the annual cultural day function of the Presentation Convent School in Srinagar. “Moral education is the need of the hour. The world today is filled with crime, hatred, and greed, the situation in Kashmir is no different. People have forgotten their humanity and are only concerned with themselves. Voices of all hues have seen a manifold increase in our valley which had a distinction of being the abode of great sages and sufis. Our contemporary youth have lost their sense of right and wrong, “ Dr Farooq Abdullah said.

He added that with “all the negativity that surrounds us through the internet and other forums, it is more important than ever to instil positive values in our children. “During these contemporary times values often seem to take a backseat, however that shouldn't happen. Our schools should lay more emphasis on teaching children the virtues of integrity, morality, truthfulness,” the NC President said.

He also passed on best wishes to the school administration, hoping that they will keep on contributing to society more effectively as ever before.