Dr Farooq Abdullah interacts with functionaries

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked party functionaries to take a lead in shouldering critical responsibilities to meet various challenges ahead with a sense of belongingness and commitment towards the party and the people.

According to a press note, interacting with the party functionaries here at Nawa-e-Subha, Dr Farooq focussed his attention on responsibilities of the party office bearers asking them to intensify their efforts to highlight the historical role of the party in the socio-political emancipation of the people of J&K.

The functionaries, who were present on the occasion raised very pertinent issues concerning the organization. The party president heard their grievances and talked about possible solutions.

JKNC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, and other leaders Mudassar Shahmiri, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Irfan Shah, GQ Pardesi, Imran Nabi Dar, DP Baramulla Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Salman Ali Sagar, Ifra Jan, Dr Syed, and Danish Iqbal were also present on the occasion.