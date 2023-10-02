Dr Farooq Abdullah leads party functionaries in offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Jammu: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday paid glowing tributes and homage to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary at party's provincial headquarters Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu.

In his address to the party functionaries, Dr Farooq said that the day is not only commemorated as the birth anniversary of Gandhi Ji but also his timeless values of nonviolence, social justice and communal harmony. "It was he who saw the ray of hope in the J&K when the rest of the country had been taken over by the communal frenzy. We the people of J&K also saw the paradise of our ideas in the efforts of Gandhi. It was in his vision of a free India that we saw the dream of Naya Kashmir come true. It was his ideology that drove J&K towards India, the need of the hour calls for strengthening those values, "he said.

Meantime various public and workers’ delegations called on NC President. They apprised Dr Farooq Abdullah about the problems being faced by the people of Jammu region in absence of popular government and also due to hollow policies of present dispensation Threadbare discussions were held on upcoming elections. Dr Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders also visited the residence of P L Handoo, former minister, to condole the demise of his son Rajinder Handoo and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.