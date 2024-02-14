Dr Farooq Abdullah returns after performing Umrah

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference
GK NEWS SERVICE

February 15, 2024 2:18 am No Comments

Srinagar, Feb 14: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah retuned here today.

He and party Vice President Omar Abdullah had gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah. After performing the “Umrah”, while Omar returned here recently, Dr Farooq Abdullah stayed in New Delhi to attend the Parliament session. Today he returned here.

   

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar led the party functionaries in giving a rousing reception to Dr Farooq Abdullah on his return from Umrah pilgrimage, a press release said.

