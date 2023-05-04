Dr Farooq hosts Eid Milan

Srinagar: National Conference President and the Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah hosted an Eid Milan get together for the party functionaries here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar, a press release said.
Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Senior leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Gurezi, Shameema Firdous, Shariefudin Shariq, Zone Presidents Bashir Veeri, Javed Dar, Ali Mohammad Dar, District Presidents, Block Presidents, Zone, Provincial, Women's Wing, Minority Wing, Legal cell, Media Wing, YNC functionaries were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Dr Farooq said that a long, profound, and enriched culture of secularism is unequivocally one of the prized possessions of Kashmir, which should be protected at all costs.
“Ours is a gifted land, where unity in diversity shines bright and the bond of brotherhood is unbreakable. It's a testament of our people's resilience, spirit and a beacon of hope for the rest of the world grappling with communal strife. Mahatma Gandhi had also seen a ray of hope in the spirit of inclusivity and acceptance deeply ingrained in the cultural moorings of Kashmiris. The need of the hour is to protect it. Our functionaries have a bigger role to protect this historical legacy bequeathed to us by our great sages and saints,” he said.