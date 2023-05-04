Dr Farooq hosts Eid Milan

On the occasion, Dr Farooq said that a long, profound, and enriched culture of secularism is unequivocally one of the prized possessions of Kashmir, which should be protected at all costs.

“Ours is a gifted land, where unity in diversity shines bright and the bond of brotherhood is unbreakable. It's a testament of our people's resilience, spirit and a beacon of hope for the rest of the world grappling with communal strife. Mahatma Gandhi had also seen a ray of hope in the spirit of inclusivity and acceptance deeply ingrained in the cultural moorings of Kashmiris. The need of the hour is to protect it. Our functionaries have a bigger role to protect this historical legacy bequeathed to us by our great sages and saints,” he said.