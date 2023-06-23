Dr Farooq offers Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine.
On the occasion , he prayed for bountiful provisions for unemployed youth , traders, horticulturalists and agriculturalists, a press release said.
Meanwhile, party General secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and State Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous paid obeisance at Khanqah-e-Mualla, Srinagar and made on spot assessment of arrangements for the forthcoming Urs of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).
The leaders went around the shrine premises and took a briefing from Khudam and representatives of stakeholder departments about the arrangements being made for the upcoming Urs during which the devotees throng the premises from different corners of the valley in large numbers for night-long prayers and Urs day.
They were also briefed about the ongoing works aimed at improving the facilities for the devotees including availability of parking, medical facilities, and other utility services.
The leaders impressed upon the Khudaman-e-Ziyarat and concerned representatives of line departments to accord top priority to regular cleanliness drives to keep the premises clean.