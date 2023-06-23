Dr Farooq offers Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah offered Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine.

On the occasion , he prayed for bountiful provisions for unemployed youth , traders, horticulturalists and agriculturalists, a press release said.

Meanwhile, party General secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and State Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous paid obeisance at Khanqah-e-Mualla, Srinagar and made on spot assessment of arrangements for the forthcoming Urs of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).