Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Christmas

Srinagar, Dec 24: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, hoping the day augurs well for increased prospectus of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his greetings message, Dr Farooq said, “I greet the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas with immense joy. It is the day of kindling spirit of service and compassion, devoting one’s life towards alleviating human suffering. I hope that the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity throughout the world.”

Omar Abdullah in his message said, “Brotherhood, harmony and amity are part of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy, which is exhibited through observances like Christmas,” he said. Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, he wished a joyous occasion to all celebrating the festival.