Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday greeted people on annual Urs observance of patron saint of Kashmir Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA).

Party President while greeting the people said Sufism has been the mainstay of Kashmiri cultural tradition. “The Reshis brought the essence of Islamic teachings to every household by localizing it. Their teachings touch a spectrum of issues encompassing both individuals as well as the society in their fold. They talked of compassion, brotherhood and mutual respect which are the pivotal aspects of any stable society. These great men paraphrased universal values in their poetry. On this day I pray for everlasting peace and prosperity in the state,” he said.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah in his message said the Nund Reshi (RA) was an epitome of truth, god consciousness, and piousness. “Hazrat Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA) message of kindness and selflessness needs to be emulated in every aspect of life and his legacy will continue to form the bedrock of our rich cultural and spiritual inheritance. These great men besides achieving higher stations in the realm of spirituality also educated common masses in their native Kashmiri language about the various facets of religion and spirituality. I pray that the auspicious day acts as a harbinger of peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Kashmir,” he said.